13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Activation of Src protein kinase leads to the localization of actin mRNA to the leading edge of the cell, which is the direction the cell will migrate. Which of the following processes causes the Src protein kinase to be activated?
Activation of Src protein kinase leads to the localization of actin mRNA to the leading edge of the cell, which is the direction the cell will migrate. Which of the following processes causes the Src protein kinase to be activated?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Methylation
B
Acetylation
C
Phosphorylation
D
Post-translational modification