6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a person with a balanced reciprocal translocation, the result of fertilizations between a normal gamete and a gamete created by alternative segregation is:
Unaffected offspring with a balanced chromosomal number
Offspring with an abnormal chromosomal number
Both unaffected and unbalanced offspring
Only unbalanced offspring