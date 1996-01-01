12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a bacterial strain with a mutated tRNA synthetase that functions at approximately 15% of the efficiency of the wild-type synthetase, what is the likely effect on the attenuation of the tryptophan operon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Enhanced attenuation, leading to increased transcription termination.
B
Weakened attenuation, leading to increased transcription anti-termination.
C
No change in attenuation, with no effect on transcription.
D
Complete abolition of attenuation, allowing for continuous transcription.