18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
A probe is a single-stranded DNA or RNA sequence used to search for its complementary sequence in a sample genome. Which of the following is exactly complementary to the gene of interest?
A probe is a single-stranded DNA or RNA sequence used to search for its complementary sequence in a sample genome. Which of the following is exactly complementary to the gene of interest?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Heterologous probe
B
Oligonucleotide probe
C
Homologous probe
D
All of the above