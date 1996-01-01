15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
What would suggest the presence of the gene of interest on the genomic clone in Southern blot analysis?
A
Hybridization pattern of the mutant sample is the same as the wild-type sample
B
Absence of any bands in both mutant and wild-type samples
C
Unique bands present in the mutant sample but absent in the wild-type sample
D
Hybridization pattern of the wild-type sample is different from the mutant sample