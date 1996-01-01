15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the first step in creating a transgenic plant producing vitamin E in its seeds?
What is the first step in creating a transgenic plant producing vitamin E in its seeds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Identify the gene encoding the rate-limiting enzyme in vitamin E biosynthesis.
B
Clone and isolate the gene from the plant.
C
Insert the gene into a plant transformation vector.
D
Transform the plant cells with the gene-containing vector.