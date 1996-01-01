4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the distance between the non-allelic genes is 24 map units after the F1 individual was test crossed from the parent cross SSyy X ssYY, the percentage of ssYy in the F2 generation is as follows:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12%
B
24%
C
38%
D
76%