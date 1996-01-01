15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you want to investigate a specific locus and the region of similarities in the DNA between genomes of two different species. If your information is protein sequences, which Basic Local Alignment Search Tool (BLAST) should you use?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tblastn
B
blastx
C
nucleotide blast
D
protein blast