19. Cancer Genetics Cancer Mutations
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) have a C-ABL gene which is translocated from chromosome 9 to chromosome 22. This translocation is referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
chromosome nondisjunction
B
linkage disequilibrium
C
Robertsonian translocation
D
Philadelphia chromosome