19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about BRCA gene mutations is true?
A
All women with BRCA gene mutation have breast cancer.
B
All women with BRCA gene mutation have ovarian cancer.
C
Having a family history of breast cancer increases the risk of having it.
D
A negative BRCA gene test means that a woman is safe from breast cancer.