18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
STR analysis is a powerful tool for DNA fingerprinting, as it allows for high discrimination power and can be performed on small or degraded DNA samples. It has become a standard method in forensic science and is widely accepted as a reliable and accurate method for identifying individuals. Which factor can affect the accuracy of STR analysis?
A
Sample contamination
B
Allelic dropout
C
PCR stutter
D
All of the above