2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In fruit flies, white eye color is a recessive X-linked trait while red eye color is dominant. What would be the eye color of the male offspring from a cross between a white-eyed female and a red-eyed male?
A
white
B
red
C
pink
D
none of these