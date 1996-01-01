2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alleles "A" and "B" are completely dominant over "a" and "b", respectively. Following the independent assortment of genes, what percentage of offspring will be heterozygous (AaBb) for both gene pairs as a result of a cross between two parents with the genotypes AaBB and Aabb?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100%
B
75%
C
50%
D
25%