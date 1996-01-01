18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetic testing has various potential benefits. These can include helping people make informed decisions in their health management and eliminating the need to undergo unnecessary and expensive tests. Which of the following ethical concerns must be addressed first before conducting genetic testing?
A
Making possible mistakes that might endanger one's life
B
Protection of intellectual property
C
Prior and informed consent
D
Healthcare advance directives