8. DNA Replication
Determine the incorrect statement about single-stranded binding proteins (SSBs).
A
They catalyze the separation of dsDNA into two single strands.
B
They bind to the newly separated individual DNA strands.
C
They stabilize the unwound DNA.
D
They prevent the re-annealing of the two separated strands.