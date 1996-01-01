2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The X and Y chromosomes, which make up the sex chromosomes, are the ones from which sex-linked traits are inherited. The inheritance of eye color in fruit flies is sex-linked. Which of the following contains the eye color gene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Y chromosome
B
X chromosome
C
Both X and Y chromosomes
D
Either X or Y chromosome