18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an orphanage, a man showed up claiming that he is the biological father of a certain child. A laboratory conducted genetic testing to investigate his claim. Which of the following results would confirm that he is indeed the child's father?
In an orphanage, a man showed up claiming that he is the biological father of a certain child. A laboratory conducted genetic testing to investigate his claim. Which of the following results would confirm that he is indeed the child's father?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The PI values of all genes are less than 1
B
The CPI is zero
C
The PI values should be all 1
D
The CPI should be greater than 100