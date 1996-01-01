4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Multiple Cross Overs and Interference
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose there are three genes (X, Y, and Z) that are linked in a chromosome. If the frequency of crossing over for genes X and Y is 30% and the frequency of crossing over for genes Y and Z is 10%, what is the frequency of a double crossover between the genes X and Z assuming there is no interference?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15%
B
21%
C
3%
D
5%