2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is false about pedigree analysis?
A
The individuals and their relationships are depicted pictorially in the form of geometrical figures and lines in a pedigree chart.
B
Hollow or unfilled figures represent affected individuals.
C
We can identify phenotypes, identify genotypes, and predict how a trait will be passed down in the future by analyzing a pedigree.
D
It is very useful for understanding the inheritance of a trait or disease in a family.