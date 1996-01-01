6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Polyploids of plant species frequently occur naturally and are also produced by human manipulation. Which of the following polyploid plant species with increased chromosome numbers is incorrect?
Polyploids of plant species frequently occur naturally and are also produced by human manipulation. Which of the following polyploid plant species with increased chromosome numbers is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Apples (3n = 51)
B
Bananas (3n = 33)
C
Strawberries (4n = 40)
D
Potatoes (4n = 48)