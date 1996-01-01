6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A new species of salt grass, Spartina anglica was created by interspecific hybridization of native salt grass, Spartina maritima (2n = 60), with a non-native salt grass, Spartina alterniflora (2n = 62). How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?
A new species of salt grass, Spartina anglica was created by interspecific hybridization of native salt grass, Spartina maritima (2n = 60), with a non-native salt grass, Spartina alterniflora (2n = 62). How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
64
B
128
C
61
D
122