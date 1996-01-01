3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Organelle DNA
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the most accepted theory concerning the origin of secondary endosymbiosis in brown algae?
What is the most accepted theory concerning the origin of secondary endosymbiosis in brown algae?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A heterotrophic eukaryote engulfing a red algal cell
B
A heterotrophic eukaryote engulfing a green algal cell
C
The fusion of two separate eukaryotic cells
D
The transfer of genetic material across algal species