The Genetic Code
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following characteristics of the genetic code is true?
The genetic code is composed of linear sequences of ribonucleotides that form mRNA molecules.
Each mRNA sequence is composed of groups of three ribonucleotide letters, known as a triplet code.
The code has one "start" signal and three "stop" signals, triplets that start and end translation.
All of the above.