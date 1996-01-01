4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of researchers conduct a study to investigate the linkage between a particular DNA marker 'X' and a rare genetic disorder gene. The maximum logarithm of the odds (LOD) score value obtained is 13.01. Which of the following statement is correct regarding this score?
A
The LOD score of 13.01 indicates that there is no linkage between DNA marker X and the genetic disorder.
B
The LOD score of 13.01 indicates a strong linkage between DNA marker X and the genetic disorder.
C
The LOD score of 13.01 is too low to make any inference about the linkage between DNA marker X and the genetic disorder.
D
The LOD score of 13.01 indicates that the study results are inconclusive and further investigation is required.