15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the functional consequence of replacing the Cas9 endonuclease domain with a transcriptional activator domain in the CRISPR-Cas9 complex?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The complex will bind to the promoter region of the target gene and suppress its expression.
B
The complex will bind to the promoter region of the target gene and stimulate its expression.
C
The complex will induce mutations in the target gene.
D
The complex will have no effect on the target gene.