4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The genetic distances between the three genes (genes AB, CD, and EF) were identified using a two-point mapping cross. Given the following distances, what is the sequence of the three genes in the chromosome?
AB-EF: 39 mu
AB-CD: 5 mu
CD-EF: 34 mu
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AB-EF-CD
B
EF-AB-CD
C
AB-CD-EF
D
CD-AB-EF