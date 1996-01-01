12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose the researcher includes a sample from an E. coli strain with a deletion mutation in the lacI gene in a northern blot analysis along with a sample from a wild-type strain. How would the expression pattern of lacZ mRNA differ in this strain compared to the wild-type strain?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mutant strain would show higher levels of lacZ mRNA expression than the wild-type
B
The mutant strain would show higher levels of lacY mRNA expression than the wild-type
C
The mutant strain would show higher levels of lacO mRNA expression than the wild-type
D
All options are correct