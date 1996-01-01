The amino acid sequence of a fragment of wild-type and mutant polypeptides is given below:

Wild-type polypeptide: N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Gly–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C

Mutant 1: N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Val–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C

Mutant 2: N . . . Thr–Gln–Leu–Trp–Ile–Glu–Gly . . . C

Which of the following statements is correct regarding these sequences?