17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Induced Mutations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The amino acid sequence of a fragment of wild-type and mutant polypeptides is given below:
Wild-type polypeptide: N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Gly–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C
Mutant 1: N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Val–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C
Mutant 2: N . . . Thr–Gln–Leu–Trp–Ile–Glu–Gly . . . C
Which of the following statements is correct regarding these sequences?
The amino acid sequence of a fragment of wild-type and mutant polypeptides is given below:
Wild-type polypeptide: N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Gly–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C
Mutant 1: N . . . Thr–His–Ser–Val–Leu–Lys–Ala . . . C
Mutant 2: N . . . Thr–Gln–Leu–Trp–Ile–Glu–Gly . . . C
Which of the following statements is correct regarding these sequences?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mutant 1 and mutant 2 both have frameshift mutations.
B
Mutant 1 and mutant 2 both have missense mutations.
C
Mutant 1 has a missense mutation and mutant 2 has a frameshift mutation.
D
Mutant 1 has a frameshift mutation and mutant 2 has a missense mutation.