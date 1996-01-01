14. Genetic Control of Development
Studying the Genetics of Development
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a process that takes place in the early stages of development and is vital for the emergence of complex tissues and organs because it involves the effect of one set of cells or tissues on the behavior and fate of nearby cells or tissues?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Organogenesis
B
Gastrulation
C
Embryonic induction
D
Differentiation