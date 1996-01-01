7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
Why are the sequences of histone proteins highly conserved between species?
DNA regulation would be negatively affected by any modifications to the histone protein sequence that alter the nucleosome's composition or structure
Due to positive selection for changes in the sequence
Due to random mutations
All of the above