7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding G-bands?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
G-bands are a series of alternating light and dark bands that are produced by staining chromosomes with Giemsa stain.
B
G-banding is a valuable tool for detecting chromosomal abnormalities.
C
G-banding is also useful for studying the evolutionary relationships between species.
D
The dark G-bands correspond to GC-rich regions of chromosomes.