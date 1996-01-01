18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the paternity index (PI) of the following markers:
D8S1179 = 4.65
vWA = 1.57
CSF1PO = 4.00
D16S539 = 4.92
Using the Combined Paternity Index (CPI), what is the probability that the person being investigated is the father of the child?
Consider the paternity index (PI) of the following markers:
D8S1179 = 4.65
vWA = 1.57
CSF1PO = 4.00
D16S539 = 4.92
Using the Combined Paternity Index (CPI), what is the probability that the person being investigated is the father of the child?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
99% or higher
B
50%
C
25%
D
0%