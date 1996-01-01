18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP) analysis is used to detect the location of a specific gene associated with a specific disease. Which of the following is considered one of its disadvantages in detecting genetic mutations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can mistake one nucleotide base for another nucleotide base.
B
It can only detect mutations on regions with restriction enzymes.
C
It can be useful in a few organisms only
D
All options are correct