3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
If one out of four molecules transferred in a primary oocyte is a mutant mtDNA, how will it possibly affect the offspring?
The offspring is mildly affected
The offspring is unaffected
The offspring is affected
The offspring is non-viable