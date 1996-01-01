7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure DNA as the Genetic Material
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty's experiment by injecting mice with heat-inactivated bacteria and non-infectious bacteria proved that DNA is the transformation factor and the probable hereditary material. Which of the following statements regarding their experiment is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
virulent S-strain developed in the cell extract treated with protease.
B
virulent S-strain did not develop in the cell extract treated with RNase.
C
virulent S-strain did not develop in the cell extract treated with DNase.
D
both b and c.