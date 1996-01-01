17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mutations that are caused by insertion generally trigger large-scale changes to the proteins. Which of the following inserted nucleotide numbers have the least adverse impact on the phenotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
three
B
one
C
two
D
four