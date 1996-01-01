15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Comparative Genomics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plasmodium falciparum is a parasite that causes malaria in humans. It has undergone extensive gene loss over time. Which of the following may have caused this gene loss?
Plasmodium falciparum is a parasite that causes malaria in humans. It has undergone extensive gene loss over time. Which of the following may have caused this gene loss?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nutrient depletion
B
Chemical pollution
C
Diet variation
D
Parasitic lifestyle