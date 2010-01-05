4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following DNA sequences:
Nucleotide position
1 5 10
Person 1 ...GCCTGCCTGA...
Person 2 ...GCCAGCCTTA...
Person 3 ...GCCGGCCTCA...
Person 4 ...GCCCGCCTAA...
What is the nucleotide position of all the SNPs in the given sequences?
Consider the following DNA sequences:
Nucleotide position
1 5 10
Person 1 ...GCCTGCCTGA...
Person 2 ...GCCAGCCTTA...
Person 3 ...GCCGGCCTCA...
Person 4 ...GCCCGCCTAA...
What is the nucleotide position of all the SNPs in the given sequences?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positions 1 and 7
B
Positions 3 and 6
C
Positions 5 and 10
D
Positions 4 and 9