2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pedigree shown below illustrates how an autosomal recessive disease is passed down via a family.
Which of the following statements best describes the genetic condition of the parents depicted in the pedigree?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
One of the parent is diseased
B
Both parents are diseased
C
One parent is diseased and other is unaffected carrier
D
Both parents are unaffected carrier of disease