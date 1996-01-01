9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Development of Animal Gametes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During meiosis of oogenesis, a cell that contains a nucleus separates from the oocyte. This cell is a non-functioning egg cell that usually cannot be fertilized. This cell is referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Primordial oocyte
B
Follicles
C
Polar body
D
Zona pellucida