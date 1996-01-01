7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the significance of fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) in investigating chromosomes?
It is used to artificially synthesize DNA.
It records cell division.
It detects and locates a specific DNA sequence.
It determines the exact length of the whole genome.