Meiosis
During meiosis, homologous chromosomes can exchange genetic material through crossover events. How does this process contribute to genetic diversity?
A
It creates new combinations of alleles.
B
It creates new mutations in the genes.
C
It eliminates weaker alleles.
D
All options are correct.