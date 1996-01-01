10. Transcription
Which one of the following statements gives the correct description of the enhancer sequence?
Enhancer sequences are only found in prokaryotic genes.
Enhancer sequences help RNA polymerase bind directly to the promoter region.
Enhancers are regulatory DNA sequences that can either increase or decrease gene expression.
Enhancers are always located within the coding region of a gene.