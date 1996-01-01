4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following image shows the location of genes X, Y, and Z in a chromosome. If the distance between genes Y and Z is 10 mu and the distance between genes X and Y is 30 mu, what is the distance between genes X and Z?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
35 mu
B
50 mu
C
40 mu
D
25 mu