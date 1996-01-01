12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher wants to identify the lac operon gene that is mutated in a lac mutant strain of E. coli that does not produce β-galactosidase. To do this, they perform a complementation assay by transforming the lac mutant strain with a plasmid with the genotype lacI- lacZ+ to create a partial diploid strain.
Which of the following statements accurately describes the expected results of this complementation assay?
A researcher wants to identify the lac operon gene that is mutated in a lac mutant strain of E. coli that does not produce β-galactosidase. To do this, they perform a complementation assay by transforming the lac mutant strain with a plasmid with the genotype lacI- lacZ+ to create a partial diploid strain.
Which of the following statements accurately describes the expected results of this complementation assay?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The partial diploid strain will be lac + and produce functional β-galactosidase only if the mutation is in the lacI gene.
B
The partial diploid strain will be lac + and produce functional β-galactosidase only if the mutation is in the lacZ gene.
C
The partial diploid strain will be lac- and produce no functional β-galactosidase if the mutation is in either the lacI or lacZ gene.
D
The partial diploid strain will be lac+ and produce functional β-galactosidase regardless of which gene is mutated.