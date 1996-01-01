3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
Understanding Independent Assortment
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that black short hair (BBSS) is dominant in guinea pigs over white long hair (bbss). Heterozygous black short guinea pigs (BbSs) are produced in the F1 generation when the genotype BBSS crosses with bbss. What will be the phenotypic distribution of the F2 generation's offspring if these F1 hybrids are interbred?
A
A
9 white short guinea pigs, 3 black long guinea pigs, 3 black short guinea pigs, 1 white long guinea pig.
B
9 black short guinea pigs, 3 black long guinea pigs, 3 white short guinea pigs, 1 white long guinea pig.
C
3 black short guinea pigs, 1 white long guinea pig.
D
none of these.