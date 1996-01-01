2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
To further investigate inheritance patterns, Mendel crossed true-breeding plants. What does true-breeding mean?
A
each parent has the dominant allele
B
each parent has the recessive allele
C
each parent is heterozygous for the trait
D
each parent is homozygous for every trait