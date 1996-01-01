2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the female is the carrier, about half the sons are affected. If the female is homozygous, 50% of the daughters and 100% of the sons can be affected. Which of the following types of traits does it determine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Y-chromosome Linked Traits
B
X-Linked Recessive Traits
C
X-Linked Dominant Traits
D
Autosomal Recessive Trait