2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a couple has two children, one of whom is affected by an autosomal recessive disorder, even though neither parent is affected, what can we infer about the couple's genotypes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
both are homozygous
B
one is homozygous and the other is heterozygous
C
both are heterozygous
D
none of these