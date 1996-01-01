4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The DNA sequences for five individuals at a particular genomic region are given below.
Individual 1: AGGCTACCGT
Individual 2: AGGCTACCGG
Individual 3: AGGCTACCGC
Individual 4: AGGCTACCGT
Individual 5: AGGCTACCGA
Which of the following gives the correct haplotype sequence for this region?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AGGCTACCG?
B
?GGCTACCGT
C
AGGC?ACCGA
D
A?GCTACCGC